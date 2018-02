Tuesday, February 20th, at 2:00 p.m., Defuniak Springs City Council held a special meeting to finalize the management response segment of the audit. It was submitted on Tuesday to the Florida Chief Financial Office and Legislative Committee. The audit for Fiscal Year’s 2013, 2014, and 2015 have been completed and submitted. The audit for Fiscal Year for 2017 is due on June 30th and is currently being worked on.

