CITY OF DEFUNIAK SPRINGS FINANCE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Joe Brown, Finance Director for the city of DeFuniak Springs, turned in a letter of resignation to Mayor Bob Campbell on Friday, April 14. Brown’s resignation will be effective April 30, 2017. Brown cited several reasons for his decision and WZEP, 1st News Now, was provided with a copy of the resignation letter. It reads…

Mayor and City Council,

Two years ago, this council took a chance hiring someone unknown from out of town with no experience as a finance director to be the finance director of DeFuniak Springs. During these two years, much has happened with the management of the city. For the past year, the refusal of the council to attempt to find an experienced and qualified city manager to lead the city to grow with the completion of the 331 project has been discouraging to those of us who realize the great opportunity for growth that lies ahead. Efforts by the mayor and other private citizens to bring economic development opportunities to the town are continually discouraged by the council. Although I believe most want the city to grow, the actions taken and things said do not back up that idea. As long as you continue to do the same things you have always done the city will never change. As you all know from last year’s community meetings there are citizens who are concerned about this town and are eager to see it grow so their kids can have good jobs and continue to live in the town they have grown up in. There is no serious effort being made by the leadership to strive to make changes happen to grow the city. Because of the events of the past year, it has become necessary for me to consider my long term goals and career options. Therefore, I will be resigning my position as finance director of the City of DeFuniak Springs effective April 30, 2017 . I will be moving and have accepted the position as Finance Director of the City of Callaway. I will always fondly remember my two years in DeFuniak Springs and wish you all the best as you attempt to lead the city forward.

Sincerely, Jo A. Brown

City councilman Rob Kelly reacted to Brown’s resignation with this email…

“I spoke with Mr. Brown and he confirmed that this move has been in the works for some time, He said it was an opportunity he could not pass up. I join the city council in thanking him for his service to the city and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

In the meantime, our very competent staff will continue to handle the Finance Department operations, just as they have done on several occasions with no change in service or efficiency and we will now begin the process of filling that position.”