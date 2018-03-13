CITY OF DEFUNIAK SPRINGS REGULAR MEETING

Monday, March 12, at 6:00 p.m., the City of DeFuniak Springs City Council held there regular meeting at City Hall. In Old Business, the Public Record Form and Fees presented by City Clerk Loretta Laird was discussed ; the Florida League of Cities and Florida Institute of Government Seminars presented by City Manager Danny Lucas was discussed and the Seminars for April 9th, 10th, and 11th were approved; the Institute of Senior Professionals Imperatives Report presented by City Manager Danny Lucas was discussed; the Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund agreement presented by City Manager Danny Lucas was . All the items on the Consent Agenda were. In Business Report, Glen McCuen with Donuts Redesigned was made a sponsor for Marvel of Flight. Lastly, under Agenda Request, the Community Center product charging request from David Teitelbaum with the DeFuniak Springs Coin Club was ; Downtown Arts Night requested for floodlights were approved; the Main Street DeFuniak Springs Sustainable Economic Matrix and Master Plan funding request from Jay Evans with Main Street DeFuniak Springs was motioned to be determined by the City Manager if the City had the Budget to fund the Plan. The February 12th, 2018 Regular Meeting and February 26th, 2018, Regular Meeting were both approved with the corrections. The February 16th, 2018, Special Meeting and the February 20th, 2018, Special Meeting were approved.

