CITY RACES SET

Gentlemen, start your engines. The race for DFS City Council has been narrowed down to two.

Local businessman Wayne Graham and incumbent Mac Carpenter will face off for City Council Seat 5 on April 11th. Both men filed and qualified last week.

Carpenter, first elected in 2013, is vying for a second term. Carpenter says one of the most important things he’d like to accomplish is see the best qualified person hired for City Manager. “It’s a 24-million dollar job and we have to get it right,” he said. Carpenter said he would like to continue working on economic development for the area and see the expansion of the municipal airport. “We need good jobs so the kids graduating tomorrow can find careers here and a better airport would mean small jet service.”

Businessman Wayne Graham is no stranger to the job either. A former Councilman, Graham held the seat previously narrowly losing to Carpenter in the last race. “I really want to get our young people involved in City Government so they understand how local government works,” said Graham. Graham says though the city faces challenges, there are also a lot of good things happening that he would like to be part of too. “I look forward to addressing these things and would welcome the opportunity to sit down with our fire and police chief and get down to business about a new police and fire station.” Graham said he would also like to see a new City Hall complex in the future. If elected, Graham said, “I pledge to serve with honesty, dignity and humility.”

Councilman Henry Ennis and Mayor Bob Campbell are unopposed and will retain their seats.

The election is April 11th.

Councilman Carpenter and Mr. Graham will join us Point Blank the week of April 3rd on WZEP.