CLARA LEE JOHNSON 1927-2017

Clara Lee Johnson, age 89, of Highland, Arkansas passed away on Sunday August 20, 2017 in the comfort of her own home. Clara was born on December 20, 1927 to the late Henery Porter and Lottie Lassiter Porter in Blackman, Florida. She had worked as a cosmetologist. Clara is preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Johnson, of the home; daughters Diana Haselman, Kathy Swymn, and Carmalinda Furley; sons Buddy DeShazo, Larry DeShazo, and Gary DeShazo; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; brothers Reidy Porter and Gordon Porter; sisters Annie Willis and Jodie Nelson.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday August 26, 2017 at the Mossy Head Church of Christ at the Panhandle Opry Building; 657 DeShazo Road, Crestview, Florida 32539.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Caring Hands Hospice.

