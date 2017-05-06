CLARENCE M CAMPBELL 1945-2017

Clarence M Campbell of DeFuniak Springs, FL departed this life on May 2, 2017. He was born on May 25, 1945 in Argyle, FL, Clarence was the third child of the late Mace and Marie Campbell.

Clarence attended elementary, middle and high school in Walton County, graduating from Tivoli High School in 1963. He continued his formal education first at Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN, and then at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, FL. He graduated from B-CC in 1968 with a degree in Sociology, minoring in Psychology. While attending college, he pledged two (2) fraternities – Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Phi Omega.

After college, Clarence proceeded to become a “Renaissance” man: He taught social studies, was a social worker, a police officer, a special education teacher, hotel manager, and real estate property manager.

He was an active member of New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Argyle, FL since he returned to Walton County. He enjoyed jazz spending time with his family, watching old westerns, watching all types of sports, and was avid fan of the Chicago Bears.

Clarence is survived by his four (4) children; Tamela (Chris), LaShaunn (Marcus), Bryce (Mara), Derrick (Alicia); six (6) grandchildren: Tiffany (Harold), Jordan, Cristian, Jaden, Taylor, Dylan; and one great-grandchild — Carter Patrick. He also leaves to mourn his eight (8) siblings; Durell, Carolyn, Anna, Alfred (Thelma), Connie (Jerrund, Mace (Skipper), Marsha and Karen (Leonard); two (2) aunts; Lillian Campbell and Elsie Peppers; an honorary brother – Thaddeus Collins (Juanita); special adoptive parents Samuel and Ollye Collins; special friend, Lynn Ogiste; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 6, 2017, Everlasting Word Church Conference and Training Center, DeFuniak Springs, FL with Reverend Charles Flowers officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Euchee Valley Cemetery, Ponce De Leon, Fl under the directions of Park Funeral Home of DeFuniak Springs, FL.

