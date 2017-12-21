CLARENCE WAYNE MCDONALD 1946-2018

Mr. Clarence Wayne McDonald, age 71, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 18, 2018. He was born on November 27, 1946 in Walton County, Florida, to Clarence P. McDonald and Johnnie Mae Casey McDonald.

Mr. McDonald was a lifelong resident of Walton County. He was Presbyterian by faith, and was a member of the Red Bay Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He graduated from Walton High School in 1964 where he played varsity football. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving his country in the United States Army as a Sargent. He owned and operated McDonald Logging, and Tri-Mac Hauling. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid sportsman.

Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his father, Clarence P. McDonald and mother, Johnnie Mae McDonald; brother, John L. McDonald; and sister, Norma Jean McDonald.

Mr. McDonald is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lynette June McDonald of Red Bay, Florida; son, Brian McDonald of Red Bay; daughter, Gina Ealum of Glendale, Florida; brother, Roger D. McDonald and wife Marcia of Mariana, Florida; sister-in-law, Pamela McDonald of Pensacola, Florida; two grandchildren, Paisley Ealum and Payden Ealum. Also surviving are his niece, Ashley Claire McDonald; nephews, Todd McDonald, Nathan McDonald; son-in-law, Ashley Ealum; and great nephews, Logan and Colby McDonald, and great niece Kinley McDonald. Also surviving numerous cousins and other family members.

A time of visitation will be held at 10:00~11:00 AM, Friday, December 22, 2017 at Red Bay Presbyterian Church, 10319 Rock Hill Road, Red Bay, Florida 32455.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, December 22, 2017 at Red Bay Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Emily Proctor, Reverend Henry Martin, and Reverend Rodney Infinger officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Vaughn, Derek Vaughn, Michael Thorne, Sonny Thorne, Ashley Ealum, and Allen White.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Red Bay Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.