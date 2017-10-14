CLOTHING OPTIONAL IN 5K NUDE RACE

That was the first question. Where do you pin the racers’ bibs if you’re naked as a jaybird? The answer is, you don’t. And you don’t get a commemorative race T-shirt after completing the fourth annual 5K “clothing optional” Boo Run/Walk on Oct. 21 at the Hidden Lake Resort — a nudist camp — in Jay, Florida. “We don’t have the race numbers,” says resort owner Tim Nowling. “We just call people by their names.” And while racers won’t get a T-shirt, because, you know, camp folks encourage rampant nudity, they will get a race “Tush Towel” to help wipe the sweat. And if you beat the race record of 19 minutes, Nowling will hand you a crisp $100 bill. But hold on tight, because, you know, lack of pockets.