COCA-COLA ACADEMIC TEAM GOAD SCHOLAR SELECTS NORTHWEST FLORIDA STUDENT

Northwest Florida just announced that one of their students was selected as a Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2018 Academic Team. The student, Jennifer Smalley, also received a $1,500 scholarship for her Fall 2018 Semester. After a score earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, Jennifer Smalley was selected to receive this Scholar. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society administers this program sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. 50 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Scholars are selected each year for the Coca-Cola Academic Team. President of Northwest Florida State College Dr. Devin Stephenson stated, “This is a huge honor for Jennifer and for Northwest Florida State College. We are extremely proud of Jennifer’s accomplishments, and we look forward to watching her continue to excel.”

