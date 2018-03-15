Latest News
Triangle Chevrolet Buick

COCA-COLA ACADEMIC TEAM GOAD SCHOLAR SELECTS NORTHWEST FLORIDA STUDENT

Northwest Florida just announced that one of their students was selected as a Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2018 Academic Team.  The student, Jennifer Smalley, also received a $1,500 scholarship for her Fall 2018 Semester.  After a score earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, Jennifer Smalley was selected to receive this Scholar. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society administers this program sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.  50 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Scholars are selected each year for the Coca-Cola Academic Team.  President of Northwest Florida State College Dr. Devin Stephenson stated, “This is a huge honor for Jennifer and for Northwest Florida State College. We are extremely proud of Jennifer’s accomplishments, and we look forward to watching her continue to excel.”

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*