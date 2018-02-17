CODE A.L.I.C.E

For those who don’t know, a program called A.L.I.C.E. Training, which is used in the event of an active shooter, has been taught throughout the country in schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, governments, and churches. A.L.I.C.E. stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. This program teaches individuals or organizations how to handle either an aggressive intruder of an active shooter. This approach is rather different than the traditional “lockdown only.” A.L.I.C.E. is a way to immediately inform those around you and develop a place to go to protect yourself. If that plan fails then you already know to have a game plan on different strategies on how to defend yourself from the attacker and evacuate safely. If anyone would like to learn more information or find out how to be trained in A.L.I.C.E training, you can visit www.alicetraining.com

