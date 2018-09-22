’Coffee with a Commissioner’ to take place at local brew spot

Commissioner Nathan Boyles and Commissioner Graham Fountain would like to invite the public to their first joint ‘Coffee with a Commissioner’ Thursday, September 27 that 5:30 PM to discuss the November 6th sales tax referendum with the public. The event will take place at Casbah Coffee Company; located at 196 W. Pine Avenue, in historic downtown Crestview. The November 6th referendum, if passed, would add a ½ cent sales tax to non- exempt purchases in Okaloosa County. The money would fund public safety, roads and stormwater projects. “As with our prior joint community events, Commissioner Boyles and I hope to have a lively and thought-provoking discussion with our fellow citizens and encourage all who can to join us,” said Chairman Fountain. “In keeping with my tradition for these events the drink tab will be on me. Please stop by and enjoy one of Casbah’s excellent selections of coffee, beer and wine all while participating in a robust community discussion,” said Commissioner Boyles.

