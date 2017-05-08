COLLABORATIVE EFFORT LEADS TO RESUSCITATION OF UNCONSCIOUS MAN

On Thursday around 7:30 AM , the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 19-year-old male who was found unresponsive on the side of Highway 90 at Ates Ranch Road in DeFuniak Springs. A woman recognized the vehicle as her roommate’s and pulled over on the side of the road to see if he needed assistance when she realized he wasn’t breathing. With direction from a WCSO dispatcher, the woman began performing CPR on the unconscious male. Steven Foreman, an off-duty firefighter-paramedic for South Walton Fire District, happened upon the scene and immediately began to assist with CPR efforts.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mark Guerra arrived on scene and helped try to resuscitate the victim. Walton County Fire Rescue ambulances pulled up moments later and firefighter-paramedics Jasper Carter, Josh Pitts, Melissa Brown and Blaine Halderson noticed that the man was turning blue due to a lack of oxygen in his blood and began performing advanced life support efforts on the unconscious male.

While being treated by Walton County Fire Rescue, the man began breathing and regained consciousness.“This is what it’s all about,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson, “everyone came together as a team and were able to save this young man’s life.” The patient was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center where he was treated and released.