COLLEGE SIGNING AT WALTON HIGH SCHOOL

Friday, February 16th, at 1:45 p.m., in the Walton High School Gymnasium, Jb Baker, a senior at Walton High, signed with the Trojans of Trinity International University. In 2017, Jb has caught nine passes for 174 yards in total as a receiver. He also scored a couple of touchdowns along with scoring an extra point block on defense. Throughout his football career on varsity, Jb caught a total of 14 passes for 285 yards with two touchdown receptions. He also has blocked two extra points and one fumble recovery. Jb Baker is a hard-working player that has never missed a practice in his football career. Jb will be joining Diontre Pate, a former Walton Brave football player, at Trojans of Trinity International University. Walton High Student Jb Baker stated, “It’s a true honor for me to have a great support system in the school. I would like to thank god for my athletic ability to play this game of football and I’m just ready to get started for college because the next step is the NFL.” WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate Jb Baker for his great accomplishment and we wish him the best as he plays for Trojans of Trinity International University.

