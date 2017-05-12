COMANDER HOLDS VISIONING MEETING

Walton County District 4 Commissioner Sara Comander opened a series of visioning meeting last week at Coastal Branch Library to gain input from constituents regarding things they feel are important to them and Walton County. Assistant County Attorney Sidney Noyes and Board of County Commissioners Public Information Officer Louis Svehla were on hand with Comander and presented a slide show – a highlight reel, so to speak – of accomplishments since 2012, when Comander held her last visioning meeting. Comander pointed to economic development being brought to Mossy Head, as well as Freeport through the county’s purchase of offices in the Freeport Business Center. The county is now partnering with the city of DeFuniak Springs to bring Amtrak back, and hopefully get it to stop in DeFuniak. Noyes pointed to the work that is being done on bridges in South Walton, such as the Western Lake Bridge, at Red Fish and Little Red Fish, as well as drainage improvements, while Comander cited the Choctaw Beach boat ramp that is up and running. The new South Walton sports complex that will be built on the east end of U.S. Highway 98 is close to being ready to bid out, said Svehla. “It will not be rented out and TDC funds will not be used,” he said. The complex will have a three-field baseball complex and three multi-use fields.