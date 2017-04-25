COMMISSION APPROVES RED SNAPPER SEASON

May 6 . On May 27 , the season will be open continuously through July 9 . It will then reopen for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, plus Labor Day. At its meeting in Havana, Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved the 2017 recreational red snapper season in Gulf of Mexico state waters. The 78-day season will be open for Saturdays and Sundays starting. On, the season will be open continuously through. It will then reopen for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, plus Labor Day.

“In contrast to federal fisheries management, which has resulted in limited-to-zero recreational red snapper fishing days in Florida’s federal waters, the FWC has done outstanding work balancing fishing access with sustainability. We are thankful for the Commission’s dedication to maintaining recreational fishing opportunities for red snapper in state waters,” said Gary Jennings, Director of Keep Florida Fishing.