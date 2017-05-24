COMMISSIONER CALLS OUT CASH MOORE ON BILLBOARDS

Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles has sent a letter to local businessman Cash Moore asking him to remove the controversial liquor store billboards that he erected in Baker last week.

In the letter, Boyles, who represents the county’s third district, told Moore that he respects “your free speech rights and your business interests,” but would “respectfully suggest that your choice of advertising material may be severely damaging your standing in our community.”

The billboards, which are located on State Road 4 near the intersection with Highway 90, drew criticism from some members of the community last week for their provocative content. One sign features a picture of Moore with large red letters next to him that read “Cash’s: Getting America laid and happy since 1965.” On the opposite billboard, Moore’s daughter and her children are seen with the message, “Please shop at Cash’s, we need diaper money.” Boyles said he decided to send the letter to Moore after hearing several complaints from his constituents. Boyles said he requested that the Florida Department of Transportation review the ad copy. He also said he was reviewing county ordinances that dealt with ad copy content, but was hesitant to say the billboards outright violated those ordinances.

Cash’s Liquors operates 13 locations in Fort Walton Beach, Mary Esther, Crestview, Laurel Hill, Niceville, Destin, DeFuniak Springs and South Freeport.