COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ROAD PROJECTS

Diane M. Robinson, BonifayNow.com

In last Tuesday’s (February 14th) regular session meeting of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners, County Engineer Cliff Knauer and Engineer Jake Mathis of Melvin Engineering, presented the board with recommendations for this year’s Small Community Outreach Program (SCOP) and Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) submittal lists. The board approved the recommendations which will allow for widening and resurfacing or paving for four Holmes County roads.

County Road 181 from County Road 179 to State Road 81 and John Clark Road from State Road 79 to the Alabama state line will be submitted for widening and resurfacing through SCRAP.

County Road 179 from the Washington County line to the Alabama state line and Flowing Well Road from County Road 177A to Monroe Paul Road will be submitted for paving through SCOP.

Holmes County Board of Commissioners will meet again in a special meeting at 5 p.m. on February 27.