COMMUNICATION SAFETY TIPS

Do you ever consider or worry about what could happen involving your children over their cellular and/or electronic devices? We would like to offer the following safety tips for you and your children. This is provided with the hope of decreasing the chance that your children might find themselves in a dangerous situation. 1. Always keep an eye out for any suspicious behavior when your child is sending a text message. It could be inappropriate or might be a mean or hurtful text directed towards someone or the result of your child receiving mean, hurtful, or bullying texts. 2. Some apps give the physical location of where your child’s location at the time such as Snapchat. Ensure that the only people on all apps on your child’s phone are people you personally know and approve of being in contact with your child. 3. One of the most noteworthy actions to take is making sure your child never gives away personal information to someone they don’t know. Stress to your children that this should never be done over the phone or through an app. A security program used by friends and WZEP-AM 1460 staff with their children is Mobile Fence. It offers a 30-day free trial followed by a minimal annual fee. Some may not try this app because of the annual fee, to that we ask: “How much is your child’s safety worth to you?” Mobile Fence is a security application that allows parents and/or guardians to (A) to control when their child can use their phone; (B) establish zones that notify parents/guardians when their child has left a designated area; or (C) even control what time their child can do things on their device with the exception of contacting emergency services or parents which can be set as available always. Monster Messenger is a free application used by friends and some WZEP-AM 1460 staff. It allows parents to ensure their children are texting only with family and friends parents deem safe. Children can send pictures they create in the app, send photos they take from the app, send various icons from the app, and send/receive messages within the app, only with those approved by parents. We can’t be with our children every moment of every day. However, these are among steps we can take to help ensure the continuing safety of our children when they are away from us. We here at WZEP-AM 1460 we all encourage and urge parents to actively continue protecting their children, especially on their devices.

Share This Post







