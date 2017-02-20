COMMUNITY TAKES DELIVERY OF NEW FIRE ENGINE

Residents of the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department district now have a new state of the art fire engine at the ready.

Volunteers took deliver of a new 3,000 gallon Super Tanker delivered Saturday at the new fire station on Hwy. 90 East.

Residents of the sprawling district,, which encompasses nearly 100 square miles, pay an annual MSBU $75 fee to help maintain fire protection. Asst. Fire Chief Tony Roy says a grant and the annual MSBU fee made the purchase possible. “We received a $238K FEMA grant, our first truck grant ever, to give new capability and protection to the residents.”

Roy says the new engine is state of the art and has the latest firefighting technology including a 3,000 gallon tank, the ability to pump and roll, deliver foam and meets all NFPA standards. The engine was built by Fouts Brothers Fire Equipoment in Smyrna, GA.

The truck brings to 15 the total number of fire apparatus maintained between two stations. Chief Roy says, with proper care and depending on usage, the new truck has a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years.