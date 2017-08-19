CONFEDERATE FLAG CONTROVERSY IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

DeFuniak Springs is home to one of the second oldest Confederate monuments in the country and the first for the state of Florida. Sitting on the Walton County Courthouse lawn, many say it represents different meanings to different people. “All citizens of Walton County access the courthouse for many reasons and a Confederate flag flying at the steps is a symbol of white supremacy,” said Margie Jordan, chairwoman of the Walton County Democratic Party. But for many others, it is the heritage and history of the town. But in the wake of recent events across the country, some argue it stands for more than that. “In light of a national crisis of rising racism, bigotry, separatism, and unprecedented division in our country, and a President who refuses to be a leader it’s time for healing,” said Jordan. For the record, Jordan declined an invitation to speak with WZEP News. As it stands, county commissioners have no plans to remove the monument.