CONFEDERATE FLAG VOTE OUTCOME

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

After the Board of Walton County Commissioners Meeting, the topic on removing the Confederate Flag was moved to be decided by a referendum instead of the Walton County Commissioners. The Confederate Flag was originally voted to stay flying at Walton County Courthouse back in 2015. Margie Jordan, Walton County Democratic Party Chair, asked to have the issue regarding flying the Confederate Flag to be removed off Walton County Courthouse property. District 4 Walton County Commissioner Sara Comander stated, “A referendum is the only way we will ever put this to bed and hear the will of all the people. We are elected to hear the people we serve. Putting it on the ballot is the only way.”