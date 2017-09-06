CONFEDERATE MONUMENT CONTROVERSY

The Confederate Flag/monument controversy continues in Walton County. The Walton County Democratic Party, led by chairwoman Margie Jordan, says the flag and monument must be removed from the Walton County Courthouse property. “This is something that just has to happen,” Jordan said during a recent demonstration on the courthouse steps. “The Confederate Flag and battle flag are symbols of segregation with a symbol of slavery and secession.” Walton County is one of four counties in Florida that still flies the Confederate Flag on courthouse property. Stephen McBroom, of the Walton County Heritage Museum, is continuing to fight the removal of the monument and flag. McBroom says if the issue is placed on the ballot that he feels good about things because of the overwhelming majority of Republican voters.