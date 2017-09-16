CONFEDERATE MONUMENT DEBATE DRAWS PASSIONATE CROWD IN PENSACOLA

No special meeting was set at Thursday’s Pensacola City Council meeting to hear public input on potentially removing the Confederate monument in Lee Square, but that didn’t stop the public from telling counselors how they felt about the issue.

About 100 members of the public filled the City Council chambers to show their support or opposition to the removal of the monument, and more than 20 people spoke on the topic.

The council voted 5-0 to have the council executive further research the city’s policy on historic monuments, but took no action on setting a meeting to discuss the issue.

Council woman Sherri Myers said the City Council had a policy on historical monuments, but the policy was never adopted as an ordinance.

Myers also said there was no request from Mayor Ashton Hayward to alter or remove the statue.