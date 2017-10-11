CONSTRUCTION SET TO BEGIN ON 30A IN WALTON COUNTY

Asphalt milling, resurfacing and striping of 4 miles of County Road 30A is scheduled to begin next week. The road work, led by C.W. Roberts Contracting, will begin from the eastern limit of the recently constructed Prominence turn lane improvements to its intersection with U.S. Highway 98 in Inlet Beach. This project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct.16 and is scheduled to be completed in a month. During this construction period the road will remain open to traffic, but the public may encounter delays and lane restrictions. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution while traveling in this area. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.