CONTROLLED OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Walton County School District announced they now are accepting applications from parents that would like to enroll their children in schools that might be out of the school that they are zoned for. In the Florida Statute 1002.31, it states that district school boards are required to adopt and implement a plan to allow a parent from any school in the state of Florida to enroll a child in a school of choice. Walton County School District Controlled Open Enrollment (COE) will be from January 3 – March 16. Parents or Guardians of the student that would like them to attend a school out of their zoned school must provide transportation to the COE school with available capacity. Parents or Guardians can obtain an application at any school, on the district’s website, or through the district office. If Parents or Guardians would like to look over Walton County School District’s Controlled Open Enrollment Plan and Application for Attendance or to see a complete list of schools and the capacity of each, please visit www.walton.k12.fl.us and click on the Controlled Open Enrollment link or call Walton County School District at (850)892-1100.

