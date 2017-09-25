COOLEY JR. SENTENCED FOR WALTON COUNTY SEX CRIME

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit,has announced that Bernard Cooley, Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections for one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim under 12, offender over 18) and to 15 years concurrent in the Department of Corrections for one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim over 12 but under 16 and offender over 18).

The first 25 years are a mandatory minimum which means that those years must be served day for day. These charges arose in February 2016 after the then 12-year-old victim disclosed to her mother that the defendant had been molesting her for the previous 6-7 years. The mother immediately reported the disclosure to law enforcement and an investigation was initiated. The defendant was ultimately arrested early the next morning at a hotel in Walton County. The investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.