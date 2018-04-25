COREY JAMES SAYLOR 1997-2018

Corey James Saylor age 20 passed away on 4-16-2018. Corey was born on 6-5-1997 on Eglin Air Force Base. Corey moved to Crestview, FL with his family in January of 2004 from Freeport, FL. Corey dedicated his life to becoming a children’s pastor and to travel on mission trips to spread the word of GOD to as many people as possible. Corey worked most of his days with the children’s ministry known as Life Kids and Fine Arts at Life Point Church. At nights Corey would get together with his SRG (Solid Rock Gaming) online gaming community to spread the word of GOD through video games. Corey’s goal with SRG was to show people that you can reach young adults and children through different ways. Corey’s life was all about finding unique ways to lift others up in faith. Corey was an amazing light to everyone he knew. You couldn’t have a bad day with Corey around. Corey was a bright young man who never met a stranger. Corey has touched so many lives during his short earthly life.

Corey James Saylor was survived by his loving mother Cynthia Hall. The love of his life Rennie Womble. His loving brothers Austin Saylor and Andrew Saylor. His loving sisters Sarah Martin and Leah Saylor. His loving parents Bryan Coston, Paul and Jennie Womble. His loving grandparents Gary and Kathy Hall, Greg and Teresa Foss, Bob and Tia Martin and other grandparents. His several Great Aunts, Great Uncles, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. His extended loving family from Life Point Church, loving friends, and the community.

Friday, April 27, 2018, at 6 pm. All are invited to celebrate the life of Corey Saylor and pay your respects. There will be a celebration of life service for Corey James Saylor at Life Point Church located at 400 South Ferdon Blvd. Crestview, FL. 32536 . OnAll are invited to celebrate the life of Corey Saylor and pay your respects.

The family is asking instead of sending flowers to the church please donate to Corey Saylor’s Go Fund Me Page at www.gofundme.com/corey-saylor

You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com