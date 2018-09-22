CORY GRAVES 1979-2018

Mr. Graves, age 38, passed away September 16, 2018. He was born on September 23, 1979, in Yarmouth Nova Scotic, Canada to Romilly Guy Ames Graves and Phyllis Mae Jayne.

Mr. Graves was a resident of Westville, Florida. He worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with his children and coaching baseball.

Mr. Graves was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Graves.

Mr. Graves is survived by his father Bud Graves and his mother Phyllis Jayne, fiancé Leah Peak Leavins. Four children, Hali Graves, Caitlyn Graves, Cory Graves Jr., Cayden Graves.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Flowers are being accepted.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.