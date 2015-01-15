Latest News

Country Store Audio

To listen to the Country Store, click this link:
 
Want to advertise your commercial product or business on the Country Store?
Call us at 892-5130.
Share This Post

97 comments

  1. David Shaw
    October 20, 2015 at 12:12 am

    Free to a good home 14 month old male chocolate lab. Good friendly dog likes to play. For More information call 850-401-1160.

    Reply
  2. Mike Wagner
    October 25, 2015 at 5:30 pm

    Two items for sale:
    7ft. by 12 ft. double ramp trailer in good condition. Used to haul ATVs. Bought at Tractor Supply Store.

    Trundle bed with bookcase and storage. Upper bed is double, lower is single. Mattresses included. Bed used in a guest room and only used a few times. Excellent condition. New sheets included for free.
    Call Mike at 850-315-0019.

    Reply
  3. Deborah Alford
    November 5, 2015 at 2:18 pm

    YARD SALE: Saturday November 7th from 7 —– until Cancel if rain
    3 family sale as MOM used to say EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK !! fishing stuff, What Nots, Christmas Decorations, Clothes for all the family , Household supplies.

    Address: 1001 Kings Lake BLVD.
    Go highway 331 north to Caswell turn left and follow signs.

    Reply
  4. Cesare Vecchiarelli
    November 5, 2015 at 2:20 pm

    Beech Grove Church of God needs a piano. The old has broken strings and some keys stick. Please call 850-307-7638 and leave message.

    Reply
  5. Glenda Melvin
    November 5, 2015 at 5:47 pm

    For Sale :
    Ethan Allan Carriage House Cherry wood dining set with 6 chairs and 2 leaves for the table. Includes
    glass-front lighted china cabinet
    Great condition! Moving and must sell. Contact (386) 341-4802 to make appt. to see

    Reply
  6. Samantha Barnes
    November 8, 2015 at 1:54 am

    I have a brand new electric fireplace tv stand for sale. It has adjustable temperature settings, and adjustable log and flame settings. It also has a nightlight inside of it, and can be used with or without the heat. Can fit up to a 46 inch tv on it, and can be used on the straight wall or a corner. Comes with a remote. Paid over $600 for it, but asking $400.00. I also have a very nice stainless steel upright deep freezer for sale. It has plenty of shelves and space in it. Works great, no issues with it. Gets very cold. Asking $400.00 or best offer. Please call 850-520-4596 Thanks.

    Reply
  7. Theresa Bearden
    November 12, 2015 at 2:40 am

    Children’s Clothes: 5 pair of young mans size 14 slim jeans, excellent shape for $25.00. 6 pair of young girls jeans size 10-12, excellent shape for $25.00. Call 892-7616. Leave message if no answer.

    Reply
  8. John McLean
    November 18, 2015 at 5:34 am

    2013 HONDA CRF 250 L – just over one thousand miles. Still very new. $3800 to buy or $1200 and take over payments on remaining debt of $2500. Bike was in moms name because I have no credit. Mom died October 3rd and Honda will not deal with me. Interested in small car or small truck around $1000 value or less. Call and ask for Johnny 850 – 836 – 4562 . Noon to midnight is best time to call.

    Reply
  9. tom cotzin
    December 3, 2015 at 10:09 pm

    I have nice vanities with corian tops pre-molded sinks with faucets. many different sizes. 5′ tub unit like new, misc. cabinets, 80 gallon water heater with new heating elements just installed all for sale cheap. stop by corner of hwy 90 east and 8th street Friday and Saturday dec 4th and 5th. 9am till? come and get it

    Reply
  10. Sam McBroom
    December 8, 2015 at 4:33 am

    I listened to the show Thursday, last…
    Need the number of the man with the gas stove for $50
    Thanks,sam

    Reply
  11. Rhonda Stafford
    December 11, 2015 at 2:39 am

    1975 international Scout, 345 V8, 3,500, 2004 Nissan Titan 140,594 miles, 6,000. 2010 F250 4×4, 6.4L diesel, 21,000
    Call/text 850-420-3929 or 850-797-0338 for more info

    Reply
  12. Nancy
    December 11, 2015 at 12:35 pm

    Found Dog pleasant Ridge Area. Red and white small female. Call 850-419-5804. If you know who it belongs too.

    Reply
  13. Sam McBroom
    December 28, 2015 at 6:28 am

    Please run this for 3 days..
    About 3 weeks ago, man had a gas double door stove for $50. If you still have it call
    892 7592

    Reply
  14. mary wejroch
    December 30, 2015 at 1:06 pm

    Breakfast at St Agatha’s church 7.25 for adults children under 10 4.00 Saturday January 2, 7-11 am all are welcome!!
    https://www.facebook.com/167948923246691/photos/a.510296222345291.110248.167948923246691/1034387946602780/?type=3

    Reply
  15. Pat Laird
    December 30, 2015 at 4:11 pm

    Refrigerator, Free. Old but works great, call 892-5385 if interested. You must pick up.

    Reply
  16. Hubert
    January 14, 2016 at 9:57 pm

    Need dog kennels

    Reply
  17. Christie Kirchhevel
    January 17, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    Looking for pecans. Also looking for a free small old metal or fiberglass fishing boat for a friend’s idea to plant a garden in.(They will pick up) please call Christie at (850) 892-0760 Thanks!

    Reply
  18. Robin Tatman
    January 18, 2016 at 12:55 am

    Michigan Bob White quail eggs for sale. $20 per 100 eggs. 859-2192

    Reply
  19. Lou Guiffre
    January 20, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    WANTED – In need of a dryer! In the price range of $50-75. Please call Lou at 836-4955, Thanks!!

    Reply
  20. Jean Walden
    January 27, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    We have a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup for sale. It is white with black interior. It has 108,000 miles on it and is in excellent condition. The price is $13,500. If interested please call Tim Walden at 850-502-3800.

    Reply
  21. James U Smith
    January 29, 2016 at 7:27 pm

    Wanting to buy upright freezer (which opens on the side).

    HM 956-4516 or Cell 768-3551

    Reply
  22. dale hurst
    February 3, 2016 at 7:43 pm

    1999 toyota camry for sale for parts this is non working vehicle . call 850 8364295 asking $500.00

    Reply
  23. Becky Saltsman
    February 4, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    A Kenmore refrigerator for sell for $130.00…great condition, icemaker works well…looks good.. Also, a John Deere bagger attachment for 60.00…great condition….and an electric stovetop, Whirlpool, like new, a year old…for $150.00…Call: 3331089.

    Reply
  24. ROSE
    February 9, 2016 at 2:36 am

    FOUND: 2 DOGS. ONE YELLOW LAB AND ONE BEAGLE ON FEB 8, 2016. GLENDALE AREA.
    BEAGLES RIBS ARE SHOWING, MUST HAVE BEEN LOST FOR AWHILE. PLEASE HELP ME FIND THE DOG’S OWNERS. THEIR FAMILY MUST BE WORRIED SICK. I ASSUME THEY ARE TOGETHER SINCE THEY WERE BOTH FOUND ON THE SAME DAY. CALL 850-859-2932

    Reply
  25. Irene Joy
    February 9, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Looking for a nintendo game system with games or just games.Message me on facebook name Irene Joy or email me at I buy at. ibuyanynintendo@gmail.com

    Reply
  26. kelly creager
    February 10, 2016 at 12:37 am

    Someone somewhere has a camper they no longer want or need. I am in need of a camper to live in. Any size or kind will work. I receive SSI so my income is very limited so i will have to make payments if its not free to someone in need. If you don’t have one maybe you know of one or can keep an eye out and pass me along.
    Thank you and god bless.
    Kelly 850-768-4852

    Reply
  27. Gwen Spence
    February 17, 2016 at 2:30 am

    FOUND: Very friendly Australian Cattle/heeler dog on south 2nd street near the entrance to Pine Shores. Has collar but no identification. Text only to 865-1662 (doesn’t accept voice calls).

    Reply
  28. Pat McCullers
    February 21, 2016 at 3:40 am

    The people of Children’s Home Community want to Thank, the two great musical groups who came to entertain us at our Sweetheart Pot-Luck dinner. Mike Radford and his Bluegrass Friends and Carol Robinson and the great group she brought from DeFuniak did an outstanding job! We were blessed to have good weather and a great turnout. The food was plentiful and varied. Everything from collards & chicken & dumplings to a delicious bean soup, & lazagna & too much to eat or name. The dessert table was a real show stopper! We have some very good cooks in our area! Thanks to all who attended, and to the Herald Breeze and WZEP for helping us get the word out. We had a great evening!

    Reply
  29. kelly creager
    February 21, 2016 at 10:27 am

    Are you donating a car??? I am in need of a running vehicle nothing spectator just run . you will see I have also an ad for a camper I am in a rut right now and am need if a helping hand if anyone out there has any way to help it would be much appreciated.
    Thank you an god bless,
    Kelly
    850-768-4852

    Reply
  30. joe anderson
    March 3, 2016 at 12:03 am

    small travel trailer with ac. can be used as fishing or hunting camper are whatever everything works .asking $850.00 call 850-585-2305

    Reply
  31. Dori
    March 5, 2016 at 11:51 am

    YARD SALE: Saturday, March 5th 7am until. BABY CLOTHES- Newborn to 5T boys (enough to clothe your little one until he’s 5) GIRL CLOTHES -Newborn to 18 months; TOYS & Odds and ends. Used Stainless Appliance package.

    113 Michaelangelo: Take 331, North of the airport to Oakwoodlakes Blvd then one mile to Michaelangelo

    Reply
  32. Geraldine McFatter
    March 8, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    Looking for a construction pole. This has to be up to Chelco specks. Please call me at 850-892-5036

    Reply
  33. Glenda Griner
    March 8, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    For Sale:
    White Kenmore side-by-side refrigerator. Good Condition Asking $125.
    Also, white Kenmore dishwasher. Good Condition. $50.
    Call (850)892-2619

    Reply
  34. J. D. Black
    March 9, 2016 at 2:42 am

    Whirlpool “Gold” side by side fridg. Good condition, $100.00; Magic Chef Gas Stove, Good condition $100.00; Kenmore Dishwasher, good condition, $35.00.

    Phone # 850-768-1569

    Reply
  35. Barbara
    March 9, 2016 at 12:54 pm

    Found: Large male hound found near the Darlington community. He appears to be a Blood Hound.

    Call (850)859-2346 The best time to call is during the lunch hour and in the evenings.

    Reply
  36. shawn anderson
    March 11, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    hi i am looking for work i have to make some money because i have to go to court in TN’s and i need at least $300 to $400 dollers to get up there please call me and help me thank you and god bless
    850-333-3166

    Reply
  37. Janet Gordon
    March 18, 2016 at 10:36 am

    I’m in need of a washing machine. ASAP!!!! I’m coming to Defuniak on Monday the 21th of March.
    In the range of 50.00 to 75.00. Call 850-524-8262

    Reply
  38. Jeff
    March 20, 2016 at 11:33 pm

    I’m looking for a tool box with hand tools. If you have some tools you want to sell. Call me at 850 951 3059. Thank you!

    Reply
  39. david Watson
    March 23, 2016 at 3:03 pm

    I have a greenhouse that is 24′ x 40′ made of atlas steel hoops . Includes 32′ of work tables with SS wire tops, thermostat control fan and electrical breaker panels. $1000.00 and you take it down(not a hard job), Originally cost 5200.00 just for greenhouse. 850-419-0730

    Reply
  40. Gail Corbin
    March 31, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    We have a small clean working toaster oven for sale . We need to get a bigger one.
    Asking $15.00 Please call 850-892-307-7706 or 850-307-3703

    Reply
  41. Amanda
    April 1, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    I have a sofa and loveseat set for sale. Asking $60 for the set. I also have a gas stove in good working order, asking $50. (850) 333-1136

    Reply
  42. Jeannie Greene
    April 4, 2016 at 11:07 am

    I have a King size Walnut Headboard for sale asking $25.00; a Queen size metal Bed Frame – asking $10.00; and a 2004 Whirlpool Washer and Dryer in good working condition for $50. Call (850) 892-5597.

    Reply
  43. carole palmer
    April 5, 2016 at 1:19 am

    I lost a Cadillac ignition key Monday evening. just the key, no chain. please if anyone finds it, please contact me at 8504208077

    Reply
  44. Cesare
    April 16, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    For sale:

    Metal tool box, big enough to fit on a Siverado. Make me an offer.

    850-307-7638

    Reply
  45. robert l seigler
    May 6, 2016 at 2:32 am

    Robert Seigler

    I have a kimball upright pinao, in very good condition, make me an offer.

    Reply
  46. robert l seigler 892-3601
    May 6, 2016 at 2:39 am

    Kimball pinao for sell, in very good condition, make me an offer.

    Reply
  47. CHRISTOPHER ANGLIN
    May 11, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    32″ LED HD 1080P FLAT SCREEN TELEVISION WITH ORIGINAL BOX, REMOTE, POWER CORD, ALSO HAS COMPUTER INPUT AND SEVERAL HDMI INPUTS – PAID $350.00 FOR TELEVISION , WALL MOUNT BRACKET KIT — PAID $90.00 FOR WALL MOUNT KIT, AND LIKE NEW WITH ORIGINAL BOX, MANUAL, REMOTE — APPLE TV BOX — PAID $125.
    PAID $565.00 TOTAL FOR ALL INITIALLY,

    ASKING $200.00 FIRM FOR ALL. MUST SELL
    CALL BE REACHED AT (850)-585-0152

    Reply
  48. PEGGY OUTLAW
    May 16, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    KENMORE SIDE BY SIDE, BLACK, REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER.
    $75. WORKS PERFECTLY. BUYER MUST PICK UP. 850-401-3714.

    Reply
  49. Nikki Vaughan
    May 17, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    The Walton High School Color Guard will be hosting a fundraiser car wash Saturday, May 21st at Advanced Auto in Defuniak Springs from 8:00am-1:00pm. Pre-sale vouchers can be purchased from Color Guard members or by calling Lisa at 850-951-3020. Donations will also be accepted the day of car wash. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of new Color Guard uniforms. Thank you for supporting your Walton Braves!

    Reply
  50. Tommy
    May 18, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    Electric range 1 year old like new. Smooth top 4 burner. Large oven. Black top with stainless steel front. 30 inch free standing.
    Asking $250 Would consider delivering locally. 850-333-2797

    Reply
  51. Timothy d hanes
    May 18, 2016 at 10:54 pm

    The town of caryville Florida has a opening for a town clerk call 850 548 5571 or 850 557 7773 for more info or come by an pick up a application

    Reply
  52. Anita
    May 24, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    I have for sell a UMX smart phone that works on page plus …It has a 5 inch screen and a 5 MP camera and a new case that it fits in….In like new condition ,, also has home charger and 4 GB SD card…asking 50.00 for the phone and 10.00 for the case…call 419-1392

    Reply
  53. Cesare Vecchiarelli
    May 24, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    For sale. TORO push mower bagger. $47. (850) 307-7638

    Reply
  54. Tom Johnson
    May 27, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    Free kitchen cabinets. Birch light tone wooden.
    You pick up. Call 585-5486.

    Reply
  55. Tom Johnson
    May 28, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    Free kitchen cabinets. Light tone Birch wood.
    You pick up. Call 850-585-5486

    Reply
  56. karla
    June 2, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    My husband and i are looking for a lot to rent with a power pole and water hookup for us to stay in our RV.Might be long term. Mossy head and surrounding area’s…ASAP….Please call and ask for chuck at 850-865-4552 Thank you…

    Reply
  57. Cesare Vecchiarelli
    June 2, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    Needing a place to rent. 850-307-7638.

    Reply
  58. Cesare Vecchiarelli
    June 3, 2016 at 11:10 pm

    Yard sale & groceries give-away

    8292 CR 183 S
    Ponce De Leon, FL

    Reply
  59. TIFFANY WILLIFORD
    June 22, 2016 at 2:48 am

    “19 inch LCD TV WITH HDMI HOOK UPS COMES WITH UNIVERSAL REMOTE WORKS GREAT JUST UPGRADING ONLY $35.00

    Reply
  60. James Bullard
    July 2, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Utility Trailer for sale. Good tires. High sides. Ramp. Light Hookups work. Lightly used. $1000 . Have clear title.

    Reply
  61. Brandi
    July 5, 2016 at 9:13 am

    I have a nintendo ds with about 8 games, carrying case and charger all for $100. I also have all 6 seasons of the vampire diaries on dvd asking $100 all dvds are new only been opened when purchased. you can reach me at 850-542-3574. leave a voicemail if not answered. thank you.

    Reply
  62. Brandi Turner
    July 5, 2016 at 9:15 am

    Have a nintendo ds with carrying case color pink with about 8 games and charger asking $100. Have all 6 seasons of the vampire diaries on dvd asking $100 all are new only opened when bought. you can contact me at 850-542-3574 leave a voicemail if no answer. Thank You!

    Reply
  63. Mary Burns
    July 16, 2016 at 11:49 pm

    FOR SALE
    Crosley desktop radio with CDplayer & phonograph. Light oak wood finish, $25
    Please call 850-333-3406

    Reply
  64. Betty Lindsey
    July 28, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    Wanted: a removable side bed rail. call 850-892-9366 if no answer please leave number ansd we will return call.

    Reply
  65. Tommy
    August 2, 2016 at 3:24 pm

    Acer Aspire computer system: tower, 320 gig hard drive, 2 GB ddr2 memory ram, 24 inch Hanspree monitor, stero speakers with sub-wolfer, keyboard and mouse, cd/dvd/dvr. The hard drive has been Clintonised (wiped clean). Will need new Operating system installed. Asking $400 obo. Please call 850-333-2797

    Reply
  66. ANGIE INFINGER
    August 4, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    I HAVE A NUMBER OF COMPUTER SLOT AND CARD GAMES WINDOWS 7 AND 98 . THERE GREAT, ALSO HAND HELD SLOTS FUN 1 NEW GPS 50.00 1 BACK UP CAMERA 25.00 CALL 8922202 IF NO ANSWER LEAVE MESSAGE

    Reply
  67. Clarence Hobbs
    August 15, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    I have a 4230 John Deere tractor for sale, $12,000 or best offer. For more information call 850-834-2270.

    Reply
  68. Voncile Canoy
    August 25, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    Best western Crossroads Inn now hiring Full Time Night Cook Apply at Front Desk

    Reply
  69. Dixie Holder
    August 29, 2016 at 6:38 am

    Have a solid wood round dining table for sale. Table is 48″ round. Solid, heavy piece. Seats 4 comfortably. It is either heart pine or oak (not sure) but very nice, very old and in very good condition. Could also be used as an entry or foyer table in a large home. Price is $150 firm. This is could easily sell for 400-800 in an antique store.

    Reply
  70. Dixie Holder
    August 29, 2016 at 6:40 am

    Have a solid wood round dining table for sale. Table is 48″ round. Solid, heavy piece. Seats 4 comfortably. It is either heart pine or oak (not sure) but very nice, very old and in very good condition. Could also be used as an entry or foyer table in a large home. Price is $150 firm.

    Reply
  71. Dixie Holder
    August 29, 2016 at 6:48 am

    Also have a beautiful Egyptian hand loomed Tree of Life rug approx. 3.5feet by 4.5feet. This is a hand made piece with artist’s initials woven into the rug and all authentication info on back side of rug. Only selling because I don’t have a place for it. Purchased from recent estate sale on Circle Drive. Can’t find a place to use it. Would be nice in a foyer, kitchen , bathroom or child’s room. $95 firm. Rare and unique piece. Located in Pine Shores

    Reply
  72. Marsha dean
    August 29, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    Got a 62 ford pick up parts only need to get rid of it to help pay light bill asking $200,00 obo 850-419-0419.

    Reply
  73. Mark Jones
    August 31, 2016 at 3:02 pm

    For sale. Briggs and Stratton Elite 5500 watt generator. Excellent condition. $350. Call Mark @ 4011111

    Reply
  74. Madelyn Burreson
    September 8, 2016 at 3:25 pm

    Holiday chest freezer 5.0 cu. ft. runs replaced with upright $50 cash only 850-830-0298 no delivery

    Reply
  75. Roy Dillon
    September 21, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Selling 4 year old white Samsung dryer with drawer pedestal. Great shape. Asking $300 but negotiable. Also have extra drawer pedestal will give for free. Call Roy at 850-685-3804.

    Reply
  76. tiffany nelson
    September 23, 2016 at 2:56 am

    Yard Sale !!! 86 Juniper Lane. Follow signs from Hwy 83 and Juniper Lake Rd. Toys, Tools, Household items and much more…

    Reply
  77. tiffany nelson
    September 24, 2016 at 2:59 am

    Yard Sale !!!! Saturday September 24,2016
    86 Juniper Lane. Follow signs from hwy 83 and Juniper Lake Rd . Toys, Tools Household items
    and much More ….

    Reply
  78. Joey
    September 28, 2016 at 2:21 am

    2003 Dodge Caravan in great condition! $2500.00 Call 951-3075

    Reply
  79. Bo Newberry
    October 7, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    two red roosters and several rhode island red hens . $8,00 ea
    these are good laying hens. two yrs old. call 333-1175

    Reply
  80. Greg
    October 14, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    Yard Sale Oct 15th 7-till, 154 Widner Circle in Juniper Lakes. Follow signs

    Reply
  81. Greg
    October 14, 2016 at 11:42 pm

    Community Yard Sale Juniper Lake. Follow signs to Widner Circle.
    Starts at 7.

    Reply
  82. Charles
    October 28, 2016 at 11:49 am

    Estate / Yard / Barn and Shop sale. Saturday 29th. 10 miles North of DFS -10079 Hy 83 Nort end of Glendale. Remodeling leftovers. Tools, shop equ. ,tack , Primitives , old glass and bottles. 7am to 2pm. Priced to sale.

    Reply
  83. Cheryl Doxsee
    October 29, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Several Yard Sales on one road! SPRING LAKE ESTATES –
    Saturday Only, November 5 from 8:00 – 4:00
    Highway 90 East to Kidd Road (County Road 183)
    Then 1 mile to Spring Lake Road

    Lots of great buys!!

    Reply
  84. Ronnie Willingham
    October 30, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    1967 ford fairlane for $18500 obo call Ronnie at 850-607-1966 for more info

    Reply
  85. Sig
    November 1, 2016 at 1:38 am

    Looking for yard sales to go to Fri and Sat nov 4th and 5th Please text address of yard sale to 8506351204 please included to word “yardsale” to the text message so I know what txt is about.
    Thanks!

    No phone calls I am unable to take calls ONLY TEXT

    Too I have a punching bag for sale full size everlast boxing punch bag $70.00

    Reply
  86. Tommy
    November 24, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    New in the box never opened PlayStation 4 with new remote in the box asking $75.00 also
    Peavy Electric Guitar with practice amp asking $75.00. please call Tommy 401-8531

    Reply
  87. Angela
    December 12, 2016 at 4:07 pm

    For sale wedding dress brand new wore for an hour size 12. For 100.00 also a large entertainment center glass cabinets on both sides very nice 100.00 or best offer

    Reply
  88. Angela
    December 12, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    Phone number for wedding dress and entertainment center 8505177680

    Reply
  89. Angela
    December 13, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    iso of stove our trailer caught on fire a month ago and the stove got ruined we need something free or cheap dont have alot of money!thank you my name is angela 850-517-7680 asap

    Reply
  90. Marilyn Cole
    December 14, 2016 at 1:57 am

    For Sale. Table saw. $300.00

    Reply
  91. Chad Gainey
    December 23, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    6-8 roosters, 6-12 months, 1 white legging, 6-7 Plymouth Rocks. Either a home or the pot. Just overloaded and my freezer is full. Pick up anytime. “FREE” PDL

    850-836-6228

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*