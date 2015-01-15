Country Store Audio To listen to the Country Store, click this link: Country Store Audio and Call-Ins Want to advertise your commercial product or business on the Country Store? Call us at 892-5130. Share This Post 2015-01-15 Jason Kyzer
Free to a good home 14 month old male chocolate lab. Good friendly dog likes to play. For More information call 850-401-1160.
Two items for sale:
7ft. by 12 ft. double ramp trailer in good condition. Used to haul ATVs. Bought at Tractor Supply Store.
Trundle bed with bookcase and storage. Upper bed is double, lower is single. Mattresses included. Bed used in a guest room and only used a few times. Excellent condition. New sheets included for free.
Call Mike at 850-315-0019.
PRICE
YARD SALE: Saturday November 7th from 7 —– until Cancel if rain
3 family sale as MOM used to say EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK !! fishing stuff, What Nots, Christmas Decorations, Clothes for all the family , Household supplies.
Address: 1001 Kings Lake BLVD.
Go highway 331 north to Caswell turn left and follow signs.
Beech Grove Church of God needs a piano. The old has broken strings and some keys stick. Please call 850-307-7638 and leave message.
For Sale :
Ethan Allan Carriage House Cherry wood dining set with 6 chairs and 2 leaves for the table. Includes
glass-front lighted china cabinet
Great condition! Moving and must sell. Contact (386) 341-4802 to make appt. to see
I have a brand new electric fireplace tv stand for sale. It has adjustable temperature settings, and adjustable log and flame settings. It also has a nightlight inside of it, and can be used with or without the heat. Can fit up to a 46 inch tv on it, and can be used on the straight wall or a corner. Comes with a remote. Paid over $600 for it, but asking $400.00. I also have a very nice stainless steel upright deep freezer for sale. It has plenty of shelves and space in it. Works great, no issues with it. Gets very cold. Asking $400.00 or best offer. Please call 850-520-4596 Thanks.
Children’s Clothes: 5 pair of young mans size 14 slim jeans, excellent shape for $25.00. 6 pair of young girls jeans size 10-12, excellent shape for $25.00. Call 892-7616. Leave message if no answer.
2013 HONDA CRF 250 L – just over one thousand miles. Still very new. $3800 to buy or $1200 and take over payments on remaining debt of $2500. Bike was in moms name because I have no credit. Mom died October 3rd and Honda will not deal with me. Interested in small car or small truck around $1000 value or less. Call and ask for Johnny 850 – 836 – 4562 . Noon to midnight is best time to call.
I have nice vanities with corian tops pre-molded sinks with faucets. many different sizes. 5′ tub unit like new, misc. cabinets, 80 gallon water heater with new heating elements just installed all for sale cheap. stop by corner of hwy 90 east and 8th street Friday and Saturday dec 4th and 5th. 9am till? come and get it
I listened to the show Thursday, last…
Need the number of the man with the gas stove for $50
Thanks,sam
1975 international Scout, 345 V8, 3,500, 2004 Nissan Titan 140,594 miles, 6,000. 2010 F250 4×4, 6.4L diesel, 21,000
Call/text 850-420-3929 or 850-797-0338 for more info
Found Dog pleasant Ridge Area. Red and white small female. Call 850-419-5804. If you know who it belongs too.
Please run this for 3 days..
About 3 weeks ago, man had a gas double door stove for $50. If you still have it call
892 7592
Breakfast at St Agatha’s church 7.25 for adults children under 10 4.00 Saturday January 2, 7-11 am all are welcome!!
https://www.facebook.com/167948923246691/photos/a.510296222345291.110248.167948923246691/1034387946602780/?type=3
Refrigerator, Free. Old but works great, call 892-5385 if interested. You must pick up.
Need dog kennels
Looking for pecans. Also looking for a free small old metal or fiberglass fishing boat for a friend’s idea to plant a garden in.(They will pick up) please call Christie at (850) 892-0760 Thanks!
Michigan Bob White quail eggs for sale. $20 per 100 eggs. 859-2192
WANTED – In need of a dryer! In the price range of $50-75. Please call Lou at 836-4955, Thanks!!
We have a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup for sale. It is white with black interior. It has 108,000 miles on it and is in excellent condition. The price is $13,500. If interested please call Tim Walden at 850-502-3800.
Wanting to buy upright freezer (which opens on the side).
HM 956-4516 or Cell 768-3551
1999 toyota camry for sale for parts this is non working vehicle . call 850 8364295 asking $500.00
A Kenmore refrigerator for sell for $130.00…great condition, icemaker works well…looks good.. Also, a John Deere bagger attachment for 60.00…great condition….and an electric stovetop, Whirlpool, like new, a year old…for $150.00…Call: 3331089.
FOUND: 2 DOGS. ONE YELLOW LAB AND ONE BEAGLE ON FEB 8, 2016. GLENDALE AREA.
BEAGLES RIBS ARE SHOWING, MUST HAVE BEEN LOST FOR AWHILE. PLEASE HELP ME FIND THE DOG’S OWNERS. THEIR FAMILY MUST BE WORRIED SICK. I ASSUME THEY ARE TOGETHER SINCE THEY WERE BOTH FOUND ON THE SAME DAY. CALL 850-859-2932
Looking for a nintendo game system with games or just games.Message me on facebook name Irene Joy or email me at I buy at. ibuyanynintendo@gmail.com
Someone somewhere has a camper they no longer want or need. I am in need of a camper to live in. Any size or kind will work. I receive SSI so my income is very limited so i will have to make payments if its not free to someone in need. If you don’t have one maybe you know of one or can keep an eye out and pass me along.
Thank you and god bless.
Kelly 850-768-4852
FOUND: Very friendly Australian Cattle/heeler dog on south 2nd street near the entrance to Pine Shores. Has collar but no identification. Text only to 865-1662 (doesn’t accept voice calls).
The people of Children’s Home Community want to Thank, the two great musical groups who came to entertain us at our Sweetheart Pot-Luck dinner. Mike Radford and his Bluegrass Friends and Carol Robinson and the great group she brought from DeFuniak did an outstanding job! We were blessed to have good weather and a great turnout. The food was plentiful and varied. Everything from collards & chicken & dumplings to a delicious bean soup, & lazagna & too much to eat or name. The dessert table was a real show stopper! We have some very good cooks in our area! Thanks to all who attended, and to the Herald Breeze and WZEP for helping us get the word out. We had a great evening!
Are you donating a car??? I am in need of a running vehicle nothing spectator just run . you will see I have also an ad for a camper I am in a rut right now and am need if a helping hand if anyone out there has any way to help it would be much appreciated.
Thank you an god bless,
Kelly
850-768-4852
small travel trailer with ac. can be used as fishing or hunting camper are whatever everything works .asking $850.00 call 850-585-2305
is this still available.? I am interested 334-248-9206
YARD SALE: Saturday, March 5th 7am until. BABY CLOTHES- Newborn to 5T boys (enough to clothe your little one until he’s 5) GIRL CLOTHES -Newborn to 18 months; TOYS & Odds and ends. Used Stainless Appliance package.
113 Michaelangelo: Take 331, North of the airport to Oakwoodlakes Blvd then one mile to Michaelangelo
Looking for a construction pole. This has to be up to Chelco specks. Please call me at 850-892-5036
For Sale:
White Kenmore side-by-side refrigerator. Good Condition Asking $125.
Also, white Kenmore dishwasher. Good Condition. $50.
Call (850)892-2619
Whirlpool “Gold” side by side fridg. Good condition, $100.00; Magic Chef Gas Stove, Good condition $100.00; Kenmore Dishwasher, good condition, $35.00.
Phone # 850-768-1569
Found: Large male hound found near the Darlington community. He appears to be a Blood Hound.
Call (850)859-2346 The best time to call is during the lunch hour and in the evenings.
hi i am looking for work i have to make some money because i have to go to court in TN’s and i need at least $300 to $400 dollers to get up there please call me and help me thank you and god bless
850-333-3166
I’m in need of a washing machine. ASAP!!!! I’m coming to Defuniak on Monday the 21th of March.
In the range of 50.00 to 75.00. Call 850-524-8262
I’m looking for a tool box with hand tools. If you have some tools you want to sell. Call me at 850 951 3059. Thank you!
I have a greenhouse that is 24′ x 40′ made of atlas steel hoops . Includes 32′ of work tables with SS wire tops, thermostat control fan and electrical breaker panels. $1000.00 and you take it down(not a hard job), Originally cost 5200.00 just for greenhouse. 850-419-0730
We have a small clean working toaster oven for sale . We need to get a bigger one.
Asking $15.00 Please call 850-892-307-7706 or 850-307-3703
I have a sofa and loveseat set for sale. Asking $60 for the set. I also have a gas stove in good working order, asking $50. (850) 333-1136
I have a King size Walnut Headboard for sale asking $25.00; a Queen size metal Bed Frame – asking $10.00; and a 2004 Whirlpool Washer and Dryer in good working condition for $50. Call (850) 892-5597.
I lost a Cadillac ignition key Monday evening. just the key, no chain. please if anyone finds it, please contact me at 8504208077
For sale:
Metal tool box, big enough to fit on a Siverado. Make me an offer.
850-307-7638
Robert Seigler
I have a kimball upright pinao, in very good condition, make me an offer.
forgot phone number on first one
Kimball pinao for sell, in very good condition, make me an offer.
32″ LED HD 1080P FLAT SCREEN TELEVISION WITH ORIGINAL BOX, REMOTE, POWER CORD, ALSO HAS COMPUTER INPUT AND SEVERAL HDMI INPUTS – PAID $350.00 FOR TELEVISION , WALL MOUNT BRACKET KIT — PAID $90.00 FOR WALL MOUNT KIT, AND LIKE NEW WITH ORIGINAL BOX, MANUAL, REMOTE — APPLE TV BOX — PAID $125.
PAID $565.00 TOTAL FOR ALL INITIALLY,
ASKING $200.00 FIRM FOR ALL. MUST SELL
CALL BE REACHED AT (850)-585-0152
KENMORE SIDE BY SIDE, BLACK, REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER.
$75. WORKS PERFECTLY. BUYER MUST PICK UP. 850-401-3714.
The Walton High School Color Guard will be hosting a fundraiser car wash Saturday, May 21st at Advanced Auto in Defuniak Springs from 8:00am-1:00pm. Pre-sale vouchers can be purchased from Color Guard members or by calling Lisa at 850-951-3020. Donations will also be accepted the day of car wash. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of new Color Guard uniforms. Thank you for supporting your Walton Braves!
Electric range 1 year old like new. Smooth top 4 burner. Large oven. Black top with stainless steel front. 30 inch free standing.
Asking $250 Would consider delivering locally. 850-333-2797
This item sold.
The town of caryville Florida has a opening for a town clerk call 850 548 5571 or 850 557 7773 for more info or come by an pick up a application
I have for sell a UMX smart phone that works on page plus …It has a 5 inch screen and a 5 MP camera and a new case that it fits in….In like new condition ,, also has home charger and 4 GB SD card…asking 50.00 for the phone and 10.00 for the case…call 419-1392
For sale. TORO push mower bagger. $47. (850) 307-7638
Free kitchen cabinets. Birch light tone wooden.
You pick up. Call 585-5486.
My husband and i are looking for a lot to rent with a power pole and water hookup for us to stay in our RV.Might be long term. Mossy head and surrounding area’s…ASAP….Please call and ask for chuck at 850-865-4552 Thank you…
Needing a place to rent. 850-307-7638.
Yard sale & groceries give-away
8292 CR 183 S
Ponce De Leon, FL
“19 inch LCD TV WITH HDMI HOOK UPS COMES WITH UNIVERSAL REMOTE WORKS GREAT JUST UPGRADING ONLY $35.00
Utility Trailer for sale. Good tires. High sides. Ramp. Light Hookups work. Lightly used. $1000 . Have clear title.
I have a nintendo ds with about 8 games, carrying case and charger all for $100. I also have all 6 seasons of the vampire diaries on dvd asking $100 all dvds are new only been opened when purchased. you can reach me at 850-542-3574. leave a voicemail if not answered. thank you.
Have a nintendo ds with carrying case color pink with about 8 games and charger asking $100. Have all 6 seasons of the vampire diaries on dvd asking $100 all are new only opened when bought. you can contact me at 850-542-3574 leave a voicemail if no answer. Thank You!
FOR SALE
Crosley desktop radio with CDplayer & phonograph. Light oak wood finish, $25
Please call 850-333-3406
Wanted: a removable side bed rail. call 850-892-9366 if no answer please leave number ansd we will return call.
Acer Aspire computer system: tower, 320 gig hard drive, 2 GB ddr2 memory ram, 24 inch Hanspree monitor, stero speakers with sub-wolfer, keyboard and mouse, cd/dvd/dvr. The hard drive has been Clintonised (wiped clean). Will need new Operating system installed. Asking $400 obo. Please call 850-333-2797
I HAVE A NUMBER OF COMPUTER SLOT AND CARD GAMES WINDOWS 7 AND 98 . THERE GREAT, ALSO HAND HELD SLOTS FUN 1 NEW GPS 50.00 1 BACK UP CAMERA 25.00 CALL 8922202 IF NO ANSWER LEAVE MESSAGE
I have a 4230 John Deere tractor for sale, $12,000 or best offer. For more information call 850-834-2270.
Best western Crossroads Inn now hiring Full Time Night Cook Apply at Front Desk
Have a solid wood round dining table for sale. Table is 48″ round. Solid, heavy piece. Seats 4 comfortably. It is either heart pine or oak (not sure) but very nice, very old and in very good condition. Could also be used as an entry or foyer table in a large home. Price is $150 firm. This is could easily sell for 400-800 in an antique store.
Also have a beautiful Egyptian hand loomed Tree of Life rug approx. 3.5feet by 4.5feet. This is a hand made piece with artist’s initials woven into the rug and all authentication info on back side of rug. Only selling because I don’t have a place for it. Purchased from recent estate sale on Circle Drive. Can’t find a place to use it. Would be nice in a foyer, kitchen , bathroom or child’s room. $95 firm. Rare and unique piece. Located in Pine Shores
Got a 62 ford pick up parts only need to get rid of it to help pay light bill asking $200,00 obo 850-419-0419.
For sale. Briggs and Stratton Elite 5500 watt generator. Excellent condition. $350. Call Mark @ 4011111
Holiday chest freezer 5.0 cu. ft. runs replaced with upright $50 cash only 850-830-0298 no delivery
Selling 4 year old white Samsung dryer with drawer pedestal. Great shape. Asking $300 but negotiable. Also have extra drawer pedestal will give for free. Call Roy at 850-685-3804.
Yard Sale !!! 86 Juniper Lane. Follow signs from Hwy 83 and Juniper Lake Rd. Toys, Tools, Household items and much more…
Yard sale is from 8:00am-until…
2003 Dodge Caravan in great condition! $2500.00 Call 951-3075
two red roosters and several rhode island red hens . $8,00 ea
these are good laying hens. two yrs old. call 333-1175
Yard Sale Oct 15th 7-till, 154 Widner Circle in Juniper Lakes. Follow signs
Community Yard Sale Juniper Lake. Follow signs to Widner Circle.
Starts at 7.
Estate / Yard / Barn and Shop sale. Saturday 29th. 10 miles North of DFS -10079 Hy 83 Nort end of Glendale. Remodeling leftovers. Tools, shop equ. ,tack , Primitives , old glass and bottles. 7am to 2pm. Priced to sale.
Several Yard Sales on one road! SPRING LAKE ESTATES –
Saturday Only, November 5 from 8:00 – 4:00
Highway 90 East to Kidd Road (County Road 183)
Then 1 mile to Spring Lake Road
Lots of great buys!!
1967 ford fairlane for $18500 obo call Ronnie at 850-607-1966 for more info
Looking for yard sales to go to Fri and Sat nov 4th and 5th Please text address of yard sale to 8506351204 please included to word “yardsale” to the text message so I know what txt is about.
Thanks!
No phone calls I am unable to take calls ONLY TEXT
Too I have a punching bag for sale full size everlast boxing punch bag $70.00
New in the box never opened PlayStation 4 with new remote in the box asking $75.00 also
Peavy Electric Guitar with practice amp asking $75.00. please call Tommy 401-8531
For sale wedding dress brand new wore for an hour size 12. For 100.00 also a large entertainment center glass cabinets on both sides very nice 100.00 or best offer
Phone number for wedding dress and entertainment center 8505177680
iso of stove our trailer caught on fire a month ago and the stove got ruined we need something free or cheap dont have alot of money!thank you my name is angela 850-517-7680 asap
For Sale. Table saw. $300.00
6-8 roosters, 6-12 months, 1 white legging, 6-7 Plymouth Rocks. Either a home or the pot. Just overloaded and my freezer is full. Pick up anytime. “FREE” PDL
850-836-6228