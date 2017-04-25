COUNTY COMMISSION FACES LONG AGENDA TODAY

The Walton County Board of Commissioners meet today in DeFuniak Springs to address a lengthy agenda. At he close of the regular meeting, commissioners will hear an update from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and discuss the Fire Rescue Feasibility Study. Two of the top agenda items focus on requests for monies to be used for property purchases. There is a request before commissioners to approve advertising an ordinance regarding a half-cent transportation sales tax and to authorize a referendum for the same. Commissioners are also asked to approve a resolution and bring forward $2,459,156 in general fund reserves for the purchase of property at Freeport Business Park and for renovation of constitutional offices t the South Walton annex. Commissioners are also asked to bring forward $15,900,000 in reserves into FY 2017 Tourist Development Fund Budget for the purchase of properties in South Walton.