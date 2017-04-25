COUNTY COMMISSIONERS VOTE TO TRANSFER CONTROL OF FIRE/RESCUE TO SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The Walton County Board of County Commissioners voted today to turn supervision and control of the Walton County Fire/Rescue over to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, currently led by Sheriff Michael Adkinson. The official switch of control will be at 7am on Wednesday, April 26th. The vote, however, was split by a 3 to 2 margin. Those voting in favor of the change were Commissioners Cecilia Jones, Tony Anderson, and Melanie Nipper. Those voting against the change were Commissioners Sara Comander and Bill Chapman.

The Sheriff’s Office has already absorbed the Walton County Jail, Animal Control, 911/Emergency Communications and, in July, announced the takeover of the Department of Children and Families in Walton County. Though that consolidation is pending legislative approval, Sheriff Adkinson said in July, “It’s expensive, it’s difficult, it’s a political nightmare, but, It is the right thing to do.”

While the constitutional duties of Florida Sheriff’s do not specify firefighting and EMS operations as part of those duties, Chapter 30 does state Sheriff’s are obliged to “Execute all orders of the boards of county commissioners of their counties, for which services they shall receive such compensation, out of the county treasury, as said boards may deem proper and to perform such other duties as may be imposed upon them by law.” Currently, only two of Florida’s 67 counties have consolidated firefighting and rescue operations under the Sheriff; Broward and Citrus Counties. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office took over fire services in 2003, told WZEP, “The consolidation has been beneficial, and I believe public safety is enhanced. The merger has improved communications between deputies and firefighters and allows us to work together every day and train together, which gives us an advantage when responding to critical incidents.”

