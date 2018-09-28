COUNTY LOOKS TO SPEND MILLIONS ON BUYING BEACHFRONT PROPERTY

It’s no secret that beachfront property is a hot commodity in the Panhandle. One county is on the hunt to buy millions of dollars worth of additional land but, there are not many parcels left to purchase. “We need every access that we can possibly have,” said Melanie Nipper, Walton County Commissioner. “We are in a bad situation over this Customary Use thing…” In the height of the battle of customary use, Walton County Commissioner says it’s vital to create as much public beach access as possible but, buying beachfront property does not come cheap. “Right now, the TDC has about $8 million dollars available that we can spend on these beach access acquisitions,” said David Demarest, with Visit South Walton. “We need to have access to the beach. That is what Walton County is,” stated Commissioner Nipper. The properties being looked are in 9 groupings in various locations, including Dune Allen, Gulf Place, Blue Mountain Beach, Eastern Lake, Seagrove, and Seacrest. “The hot topic ones are Seacrest because we don’t have a lot in that area. So, we want to look at property there. Also because we do have 1,000 feet of beachfront in that area,” said Demarest. All properties presented to the Walton Commissioners could either be used for a new beach access or for parking–close to an already existing one. “In the case of bigger properties, we can turn it into regional beach accesses. Which mean additional lifeguards and bathroom facilities,” explained Demarest. At the next meeting, the tourist development council is expected to have a comprehensive map of where public beach access is needed most. Then, they will zone in on finding land for purchase in that area.

