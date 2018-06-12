COUPLE GO TO BUY BOOZE, GET ARRESTED AFTER BEATING EACH OTHER IN DOLLAR STORE PARKING LOT

A DeFuniak Springs couple was arrested after beating each other in the parking lot of Dollar General. A Walton County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the Dollar General on U.S. Highway 90 in reference to a disturbance. There, he found a man and a woman who said they had been dating for about six months. They both admitted to drinking before the incident and were on their way to purchase more alcohol. The woman told the deputy she was “battered” by the man, but wouldn’t admit to battering him. The man said she actually battered him and shoved dirt in his mouth, but didn’t admit to battering her. The man had bruises on his hip, back, and forehead. He also had stitches on his nose from a previous, unreported fight with the woman. The woman had bruises on her body that appeared to be old, the report said. She also had a bruise and lump on her eye and her shirt was slightly torn. Two witnesses called to report the fight, one saying the man was hitting the woman, one saying the woman was hitting the man. Both were arrested for battery.

