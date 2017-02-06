Court remands death penalty in murder of retired game warden

Jennifer Rich, BonifayNow.com

The first-ever death penalty handed down in Washington County was remanded in a Florida Supreme Court decision Jan. 31 finding that Zachary Taylor Wood was disproportionately sentenced in the 2014 first-degree murder of James William Shores, 66. Wood is now facing a life sentence without parole.

The decision arrives in the upheaval of Florida’s capital punishment system. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Florida’s death-penalty process in January last year in a case known as Hurst v. Florida, finding the longtime sentencing procedure is unconstitutional in allowing a judge to determine the final sentence, instead of the jury.

Nearly 400 existing death penalty cases were halted as lawmakers attempted to compromise on revisions to the statute. Meanwhile, Florida courts have seen an inundation of litigation on behalf of current death row inmates and other capital cases still underway.



Wood appealed his sentence received in May 2015 in a decision made by 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson following the unanimous jury recommendation of the death penalty for Wood’s part in the murder of Shores.

The overturned sentence came as a blow to Shores’s family.

“We are angered and heartbroken by the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to vacate a jury’s unanimous decision for the death penalty in the brutal and premeditated murder of our beloved family member,” said Sy and Joanna Shores, the victim’s son and daughter-in-law.

Testimony indicated Shores found Wood and his co-defendant, Dillon Scott Rafsky, on family property after they had burglarized the old homestead. Wood testified during the trial that they had taken methamphetamine just prior to the confrontation with Shores in which he was subsequently tortured and shot execution-style.

Wood’s sentence was overturned after the state made comparisons of Wood’s case to other murder convictions in which the defendant, for instance, did not commit the actual murder, lacked pre-meditation or failed to have enough mitigating factors for the death penalty to be imposed.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga and Justices Barbara J. Pariente, Peggy A. Quince, now retired James E.C. Perry, R. Fred Lewis and Charles T. Canady all concurred on the change to Wood’s sentence.

Justice Ricky Polston dissented the opinion stating, “There was competent, substantial evidence to support the aggravating factors found, but rejected by the majority. Beating the victim senseless with a garden hoe, tying him up and trying to set him on fire after dousing him with a petroleum product constitutes cold, calculated and premeditated (CCP). A unanimous jury recommendation for death is not surprising.”

The Florida Supreme Court imposed a mandatory life sentence without parole after it deemed the trial court erred in finding two of the three mitigating factors and in rejecting some of the uncontroverted mitigation offered. The Court concluded Shores’s murder was not among the most aggravated and least mitigated of first-degree murders

Shores’s family disagrees with the opinion.

“Had the Supreme Court actually been a part of the evidentiary process whereby every member of the original jury was able to clearly see the guilt of this man, there would be no question as to the proportionate need for the death penalty in this case. It is hard to imagine that a unanimous jury of twelve, in addition to the presiding judge, based on procedure set forth by the State of Florida, could have their very thorough and deliberated decision overturned,” Shores’s family said in a statement.

Wood’s friends and family testified during his trial about Wood’s difficult childhood and how they knew Wood to be a respectable and kind-hearted person. Wood’s sister, Heather Griffin, rejected the death penalty during the sentencing phase and said Wood was not responsible for Shores’s death and that she believed her brother’s guilty verdict was rendered in part because of his romantic relationship with Rafsky.

“I am truly sorry to the Shores family, but there is no peace without forgiveness in your heart,” Griffin had said during the sentencing.

Rafsky is still waiting to begin trial.