CRASH IN BAY COUNTY

Monday, March 5th, at 10:25 a.m., Judith R Marshall of Springfield, Illinois, was driving her 2017 Subaru Southback east on Loquat Avenue heading toward the intersection of Thomas Drive. As Ms. Marshall was trying to drive onto Thomas Drive, she failed to see Christian Hernandez of Lawrenceville, Georgia, who was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Suburban south on Thomas Drive with six other passengers inside his vehicle. Ms. Marshall’s left side of her vehicle struck the front of Mr. Hernandez’s vehicle. Due to the impact, Ms. Marshall became entrapped inside her vehicle and had to be extracted. Christian A Hernandez along with his six were transported to Bay Medical with minor injuries. Judith R Marshall was also transported to Bay Medical with minor injuries. Ms. Marshall was charged with Failure to Yield. Traffic was blocked for approximately 30 minutes in the outside southbound lane of Thomas Drive at Loquat Avenue.

