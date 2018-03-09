CRASH IN BAY COUNTY

Thursday, March 8th, at 8:40 a.m., Alexis B Ortiz Baca of Destin, Florida, age 19, was driving his 2017 Ram 2500 south in the right lane of State Road 79. As he was driving, he drove off the edge of the roadway. As an attempt to correct his driving, he overcorrected but instead of regaining control, he drove off into the west should into a ditch. The Ram 2500 flipped after hitting a pine tree. The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof facing north. Mr. Baca received no injuries from the wreck. Alexis B Ortiz Baca was charged with Careless Driving and for wearing no seatbelt.

