CRASH IN BAY COUNTY

Thursday, March 8th, at 7:00 p.m., Jasper Odom of Fountain, Florida, age 33, was driving his 2008 Ford F-150 east on U.S.-98 on the Hathaway Bridge. As Mr. Odom was driving, he failed to maintain a single lane. This caused Mr. Odom to travel onto the south emergency shoulder of the bridge and then strike the barrier. The vehicle then flipped and slid on the passenger side for a short distance before coming to a final rest. Jasper Odom was transported to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries. Florida Highway Patrol along with Bay County EMS, Bay County Fire, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Beach Police Department responded to the scene. At the time of this report, charges are pending.

