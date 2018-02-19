CRASH IN BAY COUNTY

Friday, February 16th, at 4:45 p.m., Wesley A. Wynn of Panama City Beach, Florida, age 28, was driving his 2017 Ram 1500 west on State Road 30. While Michael P. Amley of Panama City Beach, Florida, age 56, was stopped at a stop light at the intersection of State Road 30 and U.S. 98 in his 2013 Mini Cooper. The report read that either Mr. Wynn ran the red light or Mr. Amley did. The front of the Mini Cooper ran into the passenger side of the Ram 1500. This caused the Ram 1500 to travel onto the Mini Cooper and then roll multiples times before the vehicle came to a final rest in the outside westbound lane facing east. The Mini Cooper came to a final rest in the intersection facing south. Neither Mr. Wynn nor Mr. Amley received injuries from the crash. At the time of this report, charges are pending.

