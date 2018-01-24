 CRASH IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY

On Tuesday, January 23rd, at 1:25 p.m., Paul Henning of Gulf Breeze, Florida, age 54, was driving his 2006 Ford Explorer in the inside southbound lane of County Road 453 near the intersection at State Road 295. David Eugene Keltner of Pensacola, Florida, age 67, was driving his 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 in the outside westbound lane on State Road 295 nearing the intersection of County Road 453. Paul Henning had the emergency equipment activated in his Ford Explorer while he crossed the intersection at the same time David Keltner was. The front right side of the Dodge Ram crashed into Ford Explorers front left side. From the force of the impact, it caused the rear driver’s side of the Ford Explorer to collide with the rear passenger’s side of the Dodge Ram. The Ford Explorer came to a final rest in the inside westbound lane facing northwest, while being west of the intersection. The Dodge Ram came to a final rest in the outside westbound lane facing west, while being west of the intersection. Paul Henning received serious injuries at the time of this report and was transported to Baptist Hospital.

Share This Post







