CRASH IN HOLMES COUNTY

Friday, February 9th, at 1:15 a.m., Kenneth King of Bonifay, Florida, age 30, was driving his 2010 Dodge Ram west on State Road 2. Mr. King then drove onto the opposing lane and onto the south shoulder of State Road 2. The front of his Dodge Ram then hit a concrete culvert. The Dodge Ram continued going west on the south shoulder until the front of the truck crashed into a large tree. The Dodge Ram came to a final rest on the south shoulder facing north on State Road 2. Kenneth King received serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Flowers Hospital. At the time of this report, charges are pending.

Share This Post







