CRASH ON 83 NORTH

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Friday, December 29th, at 7:42 a.m., two vehicles collided with each other at the intersection of State Road 83 and County Road 1883. Haley Marie Cook, of Leonia, was driving west on County Road 1883 in a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with three (3) passengers in her vehicle. While Leslie Daniel Bradley, of DeFuniak Springs, traveled north on State Road 83 in a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer. The Jetta, driven by 18-year old Ms. Cook, approached the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 83, North, and County Road 1883. Ms. Cook then attempted to turn left onto State Road 83 thereby violating the right of way of the Lancer, driven by 35-year old Ms. Bradley. The Lancer then crashed into the left side of Jetta. The driver of Volkswagen Jetta, Haley Marie Cook, was charged with Violation of Right of Way. No report of injuries has been received at this time.