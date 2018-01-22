CRASH ON COSTA VERDA COURT NAVARRE

Saturday, January 20th, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Slater Glen Allen Cole of Mary Esther, Florida, age 24, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra he stole from a Whataburger on U.S. Highway 98 in Fort Walton Beach after a driver left her keys in the vehicle that morning. Mr. Cole wrecked the Hyundai Elantra on Cost Verde Court in Navarre, Florida, after he left the roadway, crashed into two embankments, a concrete drain, two trash cans, a mailbox, and two more trash cans before coming to a final rest in the driveway of 1916 Costa Verde Court. Mr. Cole was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to be checked out. Mr. Cole stated he crashed due to his disability of having only one arm. He was arrested at the hospital and transported to jail on charges of Grand Theft Auto, Driving While License Suspended, and Failure to Maintain Lane

Share This Post







