CRASH ON COUNTY ROAD 1084

Monday, February 5th, at 1:15 p.m., Danny Harvey of Laurel Hill, Florida, age 69, was driving his Western Star Dump Truck west on County Road 1084. Mr. Harvey drove off the roadway onto the west shoulder then crossed both lanes of the roadway onto the east shoulder. When Mr. Harvey entered the east shoulder, the Western Star Dump Truck started to roll over. The vehicle rolled onto its left side and came to a final rest facing east. Mr. Harvey was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with Serious Injuries. Mr. Harvey was charged with Careless Driving.

