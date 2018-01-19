CRASH ON COUNTY ROAD 179A

On Thursday, January 18th, Robert Bishop of Hartford, Alabama, age 19, was driving his 2003 Nissan Maxima south on County Road 179A. Mr. Bishop lost control of his Nissan Maxima and left the road on the right shoulder. The front of the Nissan Maxima crashed into a ditch. It then rotated clockwise colliding with a culvert and flipping onto its passenger side. The vehicle came to a final rest facing east in the yard of 2105 County Highway 179A. Robert Bishop was charged with Careless Driving, No Seat Belt, and Expired Tag. Mr. Bishop is being treated for critical injuries at the time of this report.

