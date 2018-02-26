CRASH ON GIRL SCOUT ROAD

Saturday, February 25th, at 10:07 p.m., an unknown driver was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 east on Cypress Avenue approaching Girl Scout Road. The unknown driver attempted to make a left turn onto Girl Scout Road while Lucerito Estrada who was driving a 1997 Toyota Tercell with three passengers south on Girl Scout Road. The unknown driver failed to yield the right of way and struck the front passenger side corner of the Toyota Tercell. The Ford F-150 came to a final rest just north of the intersection of Girl Scout Road and Cypress Avenue while the Toyota Tercell came to a final rest within the intersection facing north. The unknown driver fled the scene on foot. The driver received serious injuries and was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical; the first passenger received minor injuries and was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical; the second passenger who is a minor received serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Pediatric Unit; and the third passenger who was also a minor received minor injuries and was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical. More information will be released as it is made available.

