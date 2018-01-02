CRASH ON HINOTE ROAD

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Friday, December 29th, at approximately 7:04 p.m., Blair Edward Fisher, age 57, of Crestview, Florida, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby 500 North on Hinote Road. He failed to maintain control of the Ford Mustang while negotiating a curve. The Ford Mustang traveled out of the northbound lane of the curve and entered the grass shoulder to the west. Blair Edward Fisher then crashed into the treeline where he and the vehicle came to a final rest. Blair Edward Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash at the time of this report.