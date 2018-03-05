CRASH ON MARY ESTHER CUTOFF

Sunday, March 4th, at 12:00 p.m., Sharon Ruth Loy was driving her 2013 Chevy Sonic with Tana Brock in her vehicle south in the outside lane on Mary Esther Cutoff. As Ms. Loy was entering the intersection of Mary Esther Cutoff and Page Bacon Road, a white newer style pickup truck was driving east on Page Bacon Road and struck Ms. Loy. The truck hit the passenger side of the vehicle and left the scene of the crash. At the time of the crash, no witnesses stopped. Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help from anyone who saw the crash and can identify the white pickup by any markings or a tag number. If anyone has any information, please call (850)484-5000

Share This Post





