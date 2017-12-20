CRASH ON U.S. 231

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Tuesday, December 19th, at 8:00 a.m., a semi-truck overturned on U.S. Highway 231 and the logs that it was carrying covered the road into the northern lanes. The semi-truck was travelling east on County Road 2321 heading towards the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 which was covered in fog. When the driver approached the stop sign, he failed to see the sign and tried to turn right onto U.S. Highway 231. The semi-truck overturned due to the speed he was travelling. The load of logs it was carrying were launched across the concrete median and into the northern lanes. Finally the semi-truck came to a halt onto the southern lane while facing southeast.