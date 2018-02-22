CRASH ON WOODBINE ROAD

Wednesday, February 21st, at 5:37 a.m., Daniel Payton Taylor of Atmore Alabama, age 47, was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe east on U.S. 90. Mr. Taylor was two miles west of Woodbine Road when he drove onto the grass median. He then collided with the guardrail that is used to prevent a vehicle from entering the water between two bridges. Due to the impact, the vehicle was sent into the air before entering the water. The Chevy Tahoe came to a final rest in the water completely submerged. Daniel Payton Taylor received minor injuries and was transported to West Florida Hospital. At the time of this report, Mr. Taylor’s charges are pending.

