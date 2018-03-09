CREDIT CARD FRAUD ALERT IN OKALOOSA COUNTY

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a fraud alert if you have a credit or debit card with Eglin Federal Credit Union and First National Bank. If you do have one of these cards, closely monitor all of your accounts you have. Eglin Federal Credit Union Financial Security have noticed suspicious activity that involve a small number of compromised card numbers. At the time of this report, an active investigation has been commenced and both banks are contacting those that have possibly been affected. The actual means of access to the compromised card numbers is under investigation, hence why this alert is being issued to inform cardholders to be vigilant over their accounts. If you or anyone you know notice any suspicious activity or unauthorized charges, contact your financial institution.

Share This Post





